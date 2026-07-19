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Iranian missile hits Komala headquarters in Erbil

Iranian missile hits Komala headquarters in Erbil
2026-07-19T22:32:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

A missile struck the headquarters of the Iranian opposition group Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the group reported on Monday.

Accusing Tehran of carrying out the strike, Komala claimed that its facilities had been targeted by more than 91 missiles and drones since the outbreak of the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

No immediate information was available on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Tehran has not yet responded to Komala’s claims.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question

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