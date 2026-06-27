Iranian Kurdish Opposition Member Found Dead in Erbil Hotel

Shafaq News- Erbil

An Iranian Kurdish opposition member was found dead in a hotel in Erbil, a senior official from the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) stated on Saturday.

The deceased, Soran Mohammad, a party member based in Erbil, told party members on several occasions that he had received threats from the Iranian authorities, the official said.

He pointed out that the victim was not a Peshmerga fighter but worked in the private sector, adding that investigations are ongoing and the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

During the recent US-Israeli war against Iran, Tehran claimed to have targeted the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region with missile and drone strikes.

About Kurdish Iranian Opposition

The Iranian Kurdish opposition comprises various political and armed movements advocating for Kurdish rights, many of which have been based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Below is a summary of the key groups:

• Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI): Founded in 1945, led by Mustafa Hijri

• Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan: Founded in 1969, led by Abdullah Mohtadi

• Khabat (Organization of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle): Founded in 1980, led by Babashekh Hosseini

• Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK): Founded in 1991, led by Hussein Yazdanpanah

• Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK): Founded in 2004, led by Siamand Moeini and Zilan Vejin