PAK accuses Iran of using white phosphorus in Erbil strike

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, alleged on Sunday that Iran used white phosphorus munitions in a drone strike on one of its bases west of Erbil, calling for an international investigation.

In a statement, the party said its assessment was based on the injuries sustained by nine wounded Peshmerga fighters and the extensive fires that broke out at the targeted site.

PAK described the alleged use of the substance as a violation of international humanitarian law and urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the UN Human Rights Council, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international bodies to investigate the incident and hold Iran accountable.

The party also called on the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to respond to the “repeated Iranian attacks.”

Earlier today, eight PAK Peshmerga members were wounded, several of them critically, in a drone strike on the group's camp in the Darashakran area west of Erbil, party official Ribaz Sharifi told Shafaq News.

On July 13, the camp was attacked with three explosive-laden drones that struck the area within minutes of each other without causing casualties.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan?