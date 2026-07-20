Gold prices slide in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 850,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 848,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 844,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 856,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 818,000 IQD, with a buying price of 814,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 900,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 860,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 736,000 IQD.