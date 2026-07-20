Al-Asadi acknowledges seized funds: Cooperating with judiciary

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi minister Ahmed al-Asadi acknowledged on Monday that authorities had recently seized funds linked to him, stating that he is cooperating with judicial authorities investigating the alleged corruption cases.

In an audio recording, al-Asadi explained that he was outside Iraq for medical treatment when an action by a close associate raised suspicions of corruption and possible violations, prompting relevant authorities to begin legal procedures.

"Despite the campaign against me, I remained silent out of concern that it could affect the investigations and judicial process," al-Asadi said, adding that he had opened all his offices and made all files available to the authorities to establish the facts.

Al-Asadi vowed that he would continue cooperating with the judiciary, rejecting reports by some lawmakers that there was an intention to arrest him. "The statements by some MPs about my possible arrest are inaccurate. I am not wanted, and no arrest warrant has been issued against me." He also affirmed that the funds found by authorities were "legitimate and legal" and supported by documents, saying their value was lower than figures previously reported.

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