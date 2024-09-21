Iraqi MP questions judiciary on unresolved corruption cases

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Member of Parliament Mukhtar Al-Moussawi called on the Higher Judicial Council to clarify the status of unresolved corruption cases under its review.

Al-Moussawi expressed his concerns, stating, "Corruption has reached an astonishing and perplexing level. The question arises: Do we have a functioning government and judiciary in Iraq? Corrupt individuals must be held accountable so that citizens can feel the presence of a state." He further questioned how Noor Zuhair, who faces multiple corruption charges, was able to leave for Hajj through Iraq.

Noor Zuhair is implicated in a major embezzlement scandal known as the "Theft of the Century." The case involves the misappropriation of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $2.5 billion) from tax security deposits, uncovered just before the previous government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, ended its term

Al-Moussawi lamented the lack of oversight, saying, "There is no effective monitoring, even of some ministers. The judiciary and government must collaborate and decisively eliminate corruption from Iraq."

He emphasized that since 2003, "all we see on television are reports related to corruption cases," urging for a swift resolution of these cases and the prosecution of those involved.