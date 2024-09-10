Corruption scandals, "Theft of the Century" push Iraq’s political crisis to the brink

Shafaq News/ Observers say the recent wave of corruption scandals in Iraq—spanning financial, political, and administrative sectors—reflects the country’s worsening political crisis.

The situation escalated after the controversial remarks by Judge Haider Hanoun, head of Iraq’s Integrity Commission, about ongoing corruption “Theft of the Century,” which involved the massive theft of $2.5 billion from the country’s tax coffers.

Recurring Scandals

Iraqi Commission of Integrity head, Haider Hanoun, accused Judge Diaa Jaafar of shielding individuals involved in the "Theft of the Century," during a press conference in Erbil on Wednesday.

Hanoun alleged that Judge Jaafar, who oversees the Integrity Court in Baghdad’s Karkh district, has been shielding suspects involved in the case.

Hanoun claimed that Jaafar received a plot of land under the pretense of being military personnel, asserting that former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi distributed such plots to secure political loyalties.

"An estimated $18 billion was squandered in the railway case, where Iraq’s entire railway infrastructure was sold off," Hanoun said.

He criticized Jaafar for not reviewing the case for two months, stating, "There are those who want to return Iraq to the era of horse-drawn carts."

Some observers said that Hanoun is defending himself after facing legal action for acquiring land in the Maysan governorate. In doing so, he exposed large-scale corruption, including a $22 billion railroad project in the Al-Faw peninsula that was covered up after being handed to a judge.

Following Hanoun’s press conference, less than a week after Hanoun’s conference, an Iraqi court ordered the detention of six guarantors linked to the main suspects in the "Theft of the Century" and scheduled a new trial date for the accused Noor Zuhair and Haitham al-Jubouri.

In a notable development earlier in 2023, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani revealed...” to establish a clearer chronological connection.

Hanoun’s comments were followed by the uncovering of a spy network in the prime minister’s office, along with other scandals, which some believe are attempts to distract the public from more serious issues.

Ghazi Faisal, director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, said these remarks reveal a growing power struggle among key political figures, all seeking to expand their control and wealth.

Faisal told Shafaq News Agency that “the repeated corruption scandals—such as businessman Noor Zuhair’s escape with billions, which was dubbed the Theft of the Century, and his use of private jets and diplomatic passports—show that this issue goes beyond Zuhair himself. It involves key figures in ministries, political parties, and parliament. Zuhair had admitted to bribing political leaders.”

It is noteworthy that in a recent television interview, Zuhair defended himself, calling for a public trial and threatening to reveal names and details related to corruption cases.

Faisal added that the recent spy network scandal in the prime minister’s office reveals a deep mistrust between the government, security forces, parliament, and political leaders.

Faisal believed these scandals were the result of political groups that have dominated Iraq since 2003. He said “They have failed to create a democratic system that ensures human rights and a decent life, while problems like poverty and instability persist.”

Independent MP Bassem Khashan also commented, saying Zuhair, who was in custody, was wrongly released and is now out of Iraq. Whether he returns is up to him.

Khashan added that 80 MPs have signed a petition to summon Judge Hanoun to clarify his recent alarming statements.

Political Tensions

Saad al-Muttalibi, a member of the State of Law coalition, said the political crisis in Iraq is fueled by personal disputes between factions, with some using the media to attack their opponents.

“The head of the Integrity Commission’s public criticism of the judiciary is reckless,” he told Shafaq News Agency.

“Accusations should be settled in court, not through media, and this seems like a personal conflict,” added al-Muttalibi, describing the political situation as “tense.”

He noted that new scandals arise every few days, possibly as distractions from other issues.

Independent MP Amir al-Mamouri added that some parties want to close the Zuhair case after recent comments from the Integrity Commission. He emphasized the importance of recovering stolen public funds and holding all involved accountable.

“Zuhair's case is being monitored by parliament, regardless of the Integrity Commission’s statements,” al-Mamouri told Shafaq News Agency.

“But the latest remarks suggest the problem isn't over, and there are others like Zuhair still at large,” he added.

Al-Mamouri also confirmed that parliament is preparing to summon the head of the Integrity Commission and judges linked to the scandal for questioning.

“Signatures have been collected, and we're waiting for a date,” he said.