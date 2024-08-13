Iraq's anti-corruption chief vows to combat widespread corruption in government

Shafaq News/ Integrity Commission chief Judge Haider Hanoun reaffirmed on Tuesday his commitment to curbing the pervasive financial and administrative corruption within the country's government institutions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ali Al-Mouayad, head of the Iraqi Media and Communications Commission, Hanoun said, "Overreach by certain institutions and interference in the work of others, along with violations of constitutional provisions, are forms of corruption…Pressure on institutions is also a part of corruption, and everyone must adhere to the constitution and its principles.

Iraq's top anti-corruption official pointed to the origins of corruption in Iraq, stating that corruption began when the constitution was bypassed. The first theft that occurred was the theft of the constitution's provisions." He called for support of the constitution and warned that the Integrity Commission would take action against anyone who threatens or interferes with the work of state institutions within the legal framework provided.

"Iraq's constitution is unique in that it establishes four branches of government, not just three, with independent bodies being recognized as a fourth authority." He stated, expressing optimism that Iraq could lead regional change by addressing the corruption that has burdened the country for years.

Regarding the Theft of the Century, a massive fraud involving the disappearance of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $2.5 billion) from tax deposits, and the Anti-Corruption Criminal Court decision to set August 14 for the trial of Nour Zuhair, a key figure in the scandal, Hanoun expressed hope for a "severe and deterrent" sentence against Zuhair, emphasizing that the man, who is implicated in other corruption cases, "will not escape punishment."

He concluded, "The Integrity Commission has other cases against Nour Zuhair, and he will not escape this case (the Theft of the Century). If he does, we will hold him accountable for another solid case…this defendant has committed numerous thefts, and a strict sentence is necessary to show that we are protecting the people, not the corrupt, during this critical phase."