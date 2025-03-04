Iraq’s Amnesty Law to cover key figure in Theft of the Century

Shafaq News/ The recently passed Iraqi General Amnesty Law will include Haitham Al-Jubouri, one of the main figures involved in the Theft of the Century, the Parliamentary Legal Committee announced on Tuesday.

In 2022, more than three trillion Iraqi dinars (2.5 billion USD) were lost in a tax embezzlement case known as the Theft of the Century, involving figures such as Nour Zuhair, Raad Jouhi, Al-Jubouri, and others.

Committee member Mohammad Jassim Al-Khafaji confirmed in a post on Facebook that one of "the public money thieves" will be included in the amnesty, with hundreds more set to follow.

"We did not receive support when we asked for the law to be safeguarded against these mercenaries who stole the people's money, and we were accused of opposing the innocent and the oppressed,” he added.

The MP attached his post with an official request, signed by Judge Khaled Saddam, Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court, addressed to the Baghdad Karkh Appeals Court, requesting the inclusion of Al-Jubouri in the Amnesty Law.

Earlier, Independent MP Yasser Al-Husseini revealed that the law would include those involved in the embezzlement issue as well as other corrupt individuals, while the Legal Committee denied claims that it would include Zuhair, the main suspect.