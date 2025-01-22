Amnesty Law won’t shield Theft of the Century’s mastermind, Iraqi MP confirms

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s parliamentary legal committee dismissed claims that the recently passed General Amnesty Law would include Nour Zuhair, the prime suspect in the "Theft of the Century.”

“No specific provision in the Amnesty Law explicitly mentions that Zuhair will benefit, as some claim without properly reviewing the Law,” committee member MP Mohammed Anouz told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

Anouz clarified that the law contains a clause related to public fund mismanagement and financial corruption, allowing those convicted of such crimes to qualify for amnesty—but only if they repay the embezzled amounts in full. “Partial payments or installment plans are not sufficient; full restitution is required for eligibility,” he emphasized.

“This approach is better than letting corrupt individuals serve short prison sentences without recovering the stolen funds,” Anouz added.

On Monday, MP Yasser Al-Husseini sparked controversy by alleging that the amnesty law could benefit individuals involved in the “Theft of the Century,” including Nour Zuhair, Raed Jouhi, and Haitham Al-Jubouri.

The scandal, which came to light in October 2022, involved the fraudulent withdrawal of over 3 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from tax deposits via fake bonds issued by five oil companies. Zuhair, a key suspect and head of one of the implicated companies, was arrested but later released on bail after agreeing to repay part of the stolen amount.

Zuhair was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison, while former MP Haitham Al-Jubouri received a three-year sentence, and Raed Jouhi, a former aide to ex-Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, was sentenced to six years. Zuhair’s trial, initially scheduled for August 2024, has faced repeated delays due to his absence.