Iraq sets August 14 trial date for key suspect in Theft Of The Century

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has set August 14 for the trial of Nour Zuhair, the key figure in the so-called "Theft of the Century," a massive fraud involving the disappearance of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $2.5 billion) from tax deposits.

Judge Khaled Saddam, presiding over the court, issued an official notice to the Integrity Commission's Investigations Department, confirming the date for Zuhair's trial under Article 331 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

In 2023, the Iraqi judiciary lifted a seizure order on a company owned by Zuhair, who is at the center of one of Iraq's largest corruption scandals. The "Theft of the Century" refers to the embezzlement of funds from tax security deposits, a crime that was uncovered just months before the previous government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, left office.

The revelation of the theft led to a swift response from Iraq's Integrity Commission and judiciary, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including Zuhair, a prominent businessman. Authorities have also issued orders to confiscate the assets of those involved, extending to their families.

Despite these actions, the case remains unresolved, with ongoing investigations to trace all the stolen funds, some of which are believed to have been smuggled out of Iraq.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated early last year that Zuhair, the primary suspect, had distributed portions of the stolen funds to influential figures, including politicians and media personalities, suggesting the total amount stolen could be even higher than initially reported.