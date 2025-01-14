Theft of the Century: Iraqi court sentences former tax authority head to 10 years in prison

Shafaq News/ Iraq's central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has sentenced the former head of the General Tax Authority to 10 years in prison for his role in embezzling funds from the tax deposit account at Rafidain Bank, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

“The court found the defendant guilty of collaborating with others to issue a fraudulent check in favor of a private company,” the council said in a statement.

The case is part of the broader investigation into the so-called "Theft of the Century," which saw more than 3 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $2.5 billion) siphoned from tax deposits in 2022 through bogus checks issued by a coalition of five oil companies.

In December 2024, Iraqi courts issued in-absentia sentences against several key suspects in the case, including Noor Zuhair, identified as the prime suspect, and a former member of parliament. Zuhair received a 10-year sentence, while ex-lawmaker Haitham al-Jubouri was sentenced to three years, and former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's chief of staff, Raed Jouhi, was sentenced to six years for their involvement.

The theft came to light in October 2022, leading to the arrest of Zuhair, the chairman of one of the implicated companies. He was later released on bail after pledging to repay the stolen funds. The case has faced repeated delays, with Zuhair’s trial being postponed multiple times due to his failure to appear in court.

The investigation also implicated former Finance Minister Ali Allawi and other officials close to ex-Prime Minister al-Kadhimi.

The recovery of funds has been limited, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government reporting only partial restitution.