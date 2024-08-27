Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee: Noor Zuhair's bail release was a mistake

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee addressed the new arrest warrant issued by the Anti-Corruption Criminal Court for Noor Zuhair, accused of embezzling tax revenues.

Earlier today, a judicial source indicated that the Court issued arrest warrants for Zuhair and Haitham Al-Jubouri, who are implicated in a major embezzlement scandal known as the "Theft of the Century."

The case involves the misappropriation of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $2.5 billion) from tax security deposits, uncovered just before the previous government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, ended its term.

The Committee member Bassem Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, "Zuhair, who was previously in the custody of the Iraqi judiciary, is now outside Iraq and beyond the reach of local authorities…the earlier decision to release him on bail is a mistake," indicating that efforts are being renewed to apprehend him.

Khashan added, "Zuhair's current location is unknown, and most of his assets are believed to be abroad."

"The possibility of not arresting Zuhair again exists; we may not witness his trial."

Noor Zuhair Jassem Al-Muthaffar, also known as Abu Fatima, a prominent figure linked to a major embezzlement case, was initially arrested but later released on bail. PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reported that only 5% of the stolen funds have been recovered.

Zuhair, who has held key positions at Iraqi ports and served as an advisor to the former chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, reportedly owns over 20 luxury properties in Baghdad and has extensive financial interests.

Zuhair was apprehended while attempting to flee the country on a private jet from Baghdad International Airport and is accused of being a central figure in the embezzlement scheme.

He was scheduled to appear before the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad on August 27 but did not attend. Sources suggest he is now in the UAE following a brief stay in Beirut.

Last year, Al-Sudani revealed that Zuhair allegedly distributed parts of the stolen funds to influential figures, including politicians and media personalities, raising concerns that the total amount embezzled might be significantly higher than initially estimated.