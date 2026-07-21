Dollar drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,600 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Monday's 150,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,000 dinars and bought it at 149,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,050 dinars and buying prices at 149,900 dinars.