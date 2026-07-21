President Barzani hails French consul’s role in KRI ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday praised outgoing French Consul Yann Braem for his role in advancing relations between Paris and Erbil during a farewell meeting marking the end of the diplomat’s mission.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Barzani wished Braem success in his future assignments, while the French consul expressed appreciation for the support he received from the KRI’s leadership and institutions during his posting.

The meeting also covered developments in Baghdad, Erbil, and the wider region, alongside both sides’ shared interest in further expanding cooperation.