Kurdistan President commits to deeper EU relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday received EU Ambassador to Iraq Thomas Seiler for a farewell meeting, praising his role in strengthening ties between the European Union, Iraq, and the Region.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, discussions addressed Erbil–Baghdad ties, Iraq’s political and security developments, and areas of EU involvement.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى سوپاسى سەرۆکی نێرده‌ی یەکێتیی ئەورووپا لە عێراق ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/VS0IvBvylg pic.twitter.com/MIkgBwLmcR — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 24, 2025

Barzani reiterated the Region’s commitment to deepening relations and expanding cooperation with the EU.

Seiler affirmed that the EU will continue its engagement with both Iraq and Kurdistan beyond his departure.