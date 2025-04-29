President Barzani meets EU Ambassador: Situation in Syria on table

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with a delegation led by Thomas Seiler, the European Union Ambassador to Iraq.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the discussions covered Iraq's political and economic landscape, with the situation in Syria and the broader region being key topics.

Barzani emphasized the importance of the EU's role in supporting stability and strengthening relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in development, human rights, and economic and cultural cooperation.

In turn, the ambassador reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to assisting Iraq and Kurdistan, expressing appreciation for the Region's role in fostering peaceful coexistence.