Iraqi Kurdistan seeks closer EU ties

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday highlighted the Region’s intention to expand cooperation and coordination with the European Union during discussions with Clemens Smeter, the new EU ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the talks focused on EU support for economic development, initiatives to strengthen the democratic process, and preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. They also reviewed current developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet and broader regional dynamics.

Ambassador Smeter, in turn, praised Barzani’s leadership and constructive approach, reaffirming the EU’s continued backing for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of shared interest.