President Barzani honors Kurdistan teachers on Union’s 63rd anniversary

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the Kurdistan Teachers’ Union on Thursday, paying tribute to the vital role educators have played in shaping Kurdish society and preserving national identity.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated teachers across the Region and the Union’s leadership, praising their dedication, resilience, and contributions to youth development. “We deeply value the noble mission of teachers in guiding future generations.”

While recognizing the Union’s efforts in championing teachers’ rights and honoring those who lost their lives in the pursuit of justice, he hailed educators as “pillars of society,” emphasizing their role beyond the classroom in the broader Kurdish struggle for freedom and dignity.

“We salute every teacher fulfilling their sacred duty with sincerity and devotion.”

The president affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to improving educators’ living conditions, framing it as both a “national responsibility and a moral commitment.” Barzani also highlighted strategic plans to modernize the education system, emphasizing investments in infrastructure and learning environments as key to long-term development.