President Barzani mourns former KRG Interior Minister Karim Sinjari

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences following the death of former Interior Minister and senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official Karim Sinjari.

A statement released by the Region’s Presidency described Sinjari as a “prominent KDP leader and veteran fighter,” with Barzani expressing his “sincere sympathy” to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late official.

Reflecting on Sinjari’s legacy, Barzani highlighted his upbringing in a patriotic environment, citing his ‘’lifelong dedication’’ to the Peshmerga and the Kurdish cause.

Sinjari passed away earlier on Tuesday at the age of 75, after a period of declining health.

During his tenure as Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s eighth cabinet, Sinjari was widely recognized for strengthening the Region’s internal security apparatus. He also played a key role in maintaining stability during periods of conflict with ISIS and heightened political tensions with the Iraqi government in Baghdad.