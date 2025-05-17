President Barzani in Tehran after Arab League summit

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Tehran to attend a ‘’consultative’’ meeting hosted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the Region’s Presidency announced on Saturday.

The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, was arranged at the invitation of Iranian officials and aims to advance regional dialogue and cooperation.

According to the statement, Barzani’s participation reflects the Kurdistan Region’s support for initiatives focused on promoting stability, economic integration, and peaceful coexistence across the Middle East.

The agenda also includes meetings with senior Iranian officials to review relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and to discuss broader regional dynamics.

The Tehran visit follows Barzani’s trip to Baghdad, where he took part in the Arab League summit.