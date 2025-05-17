Baghdad Summit: Arab League event officially open

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the 34th Arab League summit opened in Baghdad, gathering six Arab heads of state and high-level representatives from across the region and international organizations.

The agenda centers on the war in Gaza, regional security cooperation, economic partnerships, and appointments to Arab institutions, while the concluding plenary will feature the Baghdad Declaration and announce the next host country.

The fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit will also convene later today, followed by a joint press briefing by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.