Baghdad Summit: Leaders arrive ahead of Arab League event

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Arab leaders and international representatives began arriving in Baghdad for the 34th Arab League summit, which brings together heads of state and senior officials from 22 member states.

Leaders will join Iraqi heads; President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Among the arrivals were the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El-Sisi, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Additionally, United Arab Emirates Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kuwait's FM Abdullah Ali Abdullah, Morocco's FM Nasser Bourita, Algerian FM Ahmed Attaf, Syrian FM Asaad al-Shibani, Union of the Comoros’s FM, Mbaye Mohamed, Djibouti FM Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Saudi Arabia's FM Faisal bin Farhan, and Bahrain FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani landed in the capital.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha,

Also representing their countries were Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Jordanian PM Jafar Hassan, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Shihab bin Tariq al-Said, Sudan's Assistant Commander-in-Chief Ibrahim Jaber, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Djibouti Government Spokesperson Abdul Kader Hussein Omar, and Tunisia's Representative Mohamed Ali Ben Ahmed Al-Hadi.

Notable guests included Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, EU Gulf Envoy Luigi Di Maio, and Russian Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov.

The summit, held under heightened security, marks Iraq’s first time hosting the event since 2012.

Additional delegations are expected to land throughout the morning ahead of the official opening session.