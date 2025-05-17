Baghdad Summit: 34th Arab League event underway

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the 34th Arab League summit convened in Baghdad, drawing leaders and senior officials from all 22 member states, along with international representatives.

The summit marks Iraq’s first time hosting the event since 2012. Iraq is set to formally assume the rotating presidency from Bahrain during the opening plenary, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT) following the arrival of delegations.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and several heads of state will deliver opening statements, setting the tone for an agenda focused on the war in Gaza, counterterrorism coordination, climate policy, and institutional appointments.

Iraq will also introduce five key initiatives, including proposals for a joint Arab security chamber, regional anti-narcotics coordination, and a reconstruction fund for conflict-affected states.

At 12:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT), leaders will meet behind closed doors to finalize the summit agenda and review draft resolutions.

Notable attendees include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Guterres is expected to call for expanded humanitarian access in Gaza, while Abbas will brief participants on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Syria is represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, after President Ahmad al-Sharaa declined to attend.

Security has been reinforced across Baghdad as authorities seek to ensure stability and reinforce Iraq’s role as a platform for regional coordination.

A concluding public session later today will present the Baghdad Declaration, deliver closing remarks, and confirm the next summit host.