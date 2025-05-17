Baghdad Summit: Iraqi President opens Arab League event

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called for a unified Arab position on regional crises and denounced Israeli actions in Gaza, addressing the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad.

“Our region faces escalating threats that endanger security, sovereignty, and the future of our peoples,” Rashid warned, describing the current political climate as “increasingly volatile.”

He called for resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue and regional mediation. “Conflicts must be settled diplomatically, not through coercion.”

On the war in Gaza, the President condemned Israeli military operations and firmly rejected any efforts to forcibly relocate its population, praising Palestinian resilience and reiterating Iraq’s support for their rights.

“Arab security cannot be fragmented,” he added, urging leaders to coordinate responses to shared threats. “We must preserve it through collective action.”

He closed by urging Arab states to set aside divisions and reinforce cooperation. “This summit must mark a shift toward unified positions and joint responses to external agendas targeting our region’s stability.”