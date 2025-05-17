Baghdad Summit: Lebanese PM demands Israeli withdrawal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged international pressure on Israel to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territory and condemned its ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Speaking at the Arab League summit in Baghdad, Salam affirmed Lebanon’s full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and its commitment to the 2006 ceasefire.

Salam also asserted that Lebanon’s legitimate government exclusively holds decision-making authority over matters of war and peace, underscoring state sovereignty amid escalating tensions.

His remarks followed an Israeli drone strike earlier that killed a civilian in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

On Palestine, Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any forced displacement and backed the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative as a framework for resolving the conflict, reiterating support for Palestinian self-determination and called for renewed diplomatic engagement.

He accused Israel of persistent violations and “systematic destruction” in Gaza, calling the lack of international accountability a key factor fueling further escalation. “The absence of consequences encourages continued violence.”

Salam also expressed Lebanon’s readiness to coordinate with Damascus to facilitate the voluntary return of about two million refugees, describing it as essential for easing internal and regional pressures.