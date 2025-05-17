Israel expands Gaza offensive: Over 600 casualties since Friday morning

Shafaq News/ More than 600 Palestinians have been killed or injured in Gaza since dawn on Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as Israel widened its military operations across the strip.

The Ministry reported that hospitals received 153 fatalities and 459 injuries in the last 24 hours.

The strikes targeted residential areas and shelters in Tel al-Zaatar and al-Andalus Tower in the north; Maan, Bani Suheila, al-Qarara, and Taiba Towers near Khan Younis in the south; and a tent housing displaced families near Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Arab media outlets affirmed.

An extensive bombardment is ongoing, especially in the north, with the number of casualties still rising.

The escalation came with the launch of Israel’s “Gideon’s Chariots” operation early Saturday, which the military said includes expanded air and ground assaults aimed at dismantling Hamas and rescuing hostages.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported the campaign aims for full occupation of Gaza, with plans approved earlier this month by the Israeli security cabinet. Tens of thousands of reservists have been called up. The campaign could reportedly last for months and includes relocating Gaza’s population from combat zones in the north to the south.

During US President Donald Trump’s recent four-day Gulf tour, where no new agreement on Gaza emerged, the Israeli strikes killed more than 378 Palestinians, nearly four times the toll recorded in the four days prior, according to the Health Ministry data.

Trump voiced concern over the situation but stopped short of outlining any concrete steps. “We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of,” he told reporters.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 173,000 casualties have been recorded, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 Palestinians still missing.