Ahead of Arab League Summit: Iraq calls for joint security coordination

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s political leadership views the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad as a defining moment in the country’s return to regional prominence, according to Farhad Alaaldin, political adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Farhad Alaaldin, political adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, told Shafaq News on Thursday that the summit marks a “pivotal moment” for Iraq’s return to the Arab diplomatic stage, revealing that Baghdad is proposing the formation of a joint Arab Security Coordination Room—a mechanism aimed at confronting shared threats, including terrorism, organized crime, and cross-border drug trafficking.

“This summit isn’t just symbolic,” Alaaldin said. “It’s an opportunity to anchor Iraq as a hub for dialogue and as a serious contributor to regional stability.”

Alaaldin noted that Iraq is backing its vision with initiatives, including specialized regional centers to combat transnational threats, framing the efforts as part of Baghdad’s push to shift from being a theater of conflict to a center for solutions.

Alongside security, Iraq is also promoting greater economic coordination among Arab states. Alaaldin said the summit is expected to boost investment channels and expand cooperation in energy and trade, positioning Iraq as a potential anchor in a more connected Arab economy.