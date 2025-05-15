Iraq eyes regional unity as Arab Summit looms

Shafaq News/ The upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad is "critically important" amid escalating conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Thursday.

Ali Nima al-Bandawi, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News that the region’s volatile situation demands “immediate, unified Arab action,” emphasizing the need for broad, high-level participation to deliver “decisive outcomes that safeguard Arab security and advance political and economic cooperation.”

“Hosting the summit underscores Iraq’s regained role as a regional unifier.”

Notably, more than half of Arab leaders are expected to attend the Arab League Summit in Baghdad, scheduled for May 17, with a heavy agenda focused on Palestine, regional security, and economic integration.