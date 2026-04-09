President Barzani, US Coalition stress stability during “sensitive” regional phase

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday discussed security challenges and efforts to counter the threat of ISIS with Lieutenant General Kevin Lambert, commander of US-led Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting centered on strengthening coordination between the Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, and Coalition troops, with both sides underlining the need to maintain stability during a sensitive period in the region.

The discussions further examined the broader security landscape, including the impact of the ongoing Middle East war on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while also addressing Washington and Erbil bilateral ties.