Seven US soldiers injured during joint raid with Iraqi forces in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Seven US soldiers were injured during a joint operation with Iraqi forces in western Iraq's Al-Anbar governorate, a US military official said Saturday, marking one of the more severe incidents in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group.

The injuries occurred during a raid targeting ISIS militants on August 29. Five of the soldiers were wounded in combat, while two others sustained injuries from falls, according to the official. "All personnel are in stable condition," the official added.

The operation was part of a coordinated effort under the directive of Iraq's Prime Minister and Commander In Chief Of The Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Iraqi forces, in collaboration with the US-led Coalition, acting on intelligence gathered over two months, conducted a series of airstrikes against key ISIS leaders in the Al-Anbar desert, specifically targeting four hideouts in the al-Hazeemi area east of Wadi al-Ghadf.

"The strikes, which began at 4 a.m. on August 29, were followed by an airborne assault that led to the deaths of 14 ISIS members," according to Iraq's Security Media Cell.

In turn, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that 15 ISIS operatives were killed in the raid, which aimed to disrupt the group's ability to launch attacks on Iraqi civilians and US and allied forces. No civilian casualties were reported.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," CENTCOM explained.

Despite losing its territorial stronghold in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, ISIS militants continue to operate in remote areas, including the Al-Anbar desert, where they attempt to regroup and launch attacks. The US-led coalition, comprising more than 80 countries, remains to assist Iraqi forces in this enduring fight against terrorism. Although the coalition officially ended its combat mission in December 2021, approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government. Their primary roles include providing training, military aid, and air support to help Iraqi forces combat the ongoing ISIS insurgency.

