President Barzani praises the Bundestag decision regarding the mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the president of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a German delegation of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag headed by Sara Nanni.

Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between Berlin and Erbil, the military mission in Kurdistan, the new formation of the Peshmerga, the war in Ukraine, climate change, and other issues of common interest.

President Barzani thanked Germany for extending its mission in Iraq within the Global Coalition and praised the cooperation between the Kurdish and German forces in combatting terrorism.

Barzani hoped Iraq would form a new government that meets “the people’s interests.” And solve the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.

In turn, the German delegation expressed Berlin’s commitment to supporting Iraq and Kurdistan and praised the Peshmerga’s main role in the war against ISIS.

The Bundestag members also pointed out that Germany wants to boost its relations with Kurdistan in various fields.