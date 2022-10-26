Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani praises the Bundestag decision regarding the mission in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-26T14:30:19+0000
President Barzani praises the Bundestag decision regarding the mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the president of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a German delegation of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag headed by Sara Nanni.

Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between Berlin and Erbil, the military mission in Kurdistan, the new formation of the Peshmerga, the war in Ukraine, climate change, and other issues of common interest.

President Barzani thanked Germany for extending its mission in Iraq within the Global Coalition and praised the cooperation between the Kurdish and German forces in combatting terrorism.

Barzani hoped Iraq would form a new government that meets “the people’s interests.” And solve the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.

In turn, the German delegation expressed Berlin’s commitment to supporting Iraq and Kurdistan and praised the Peshmerga’s main role in the war against ISIS.

The Bundestag members also pointed out that Germany wants to boost its relations with Kurdistan in various fields.

related

Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Date: 2020-09-04 14:56:39
Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

President Barzani pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth before funeral

Date: 2022-09-19 06:06:24
President Barzani pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth before funeral

Kurdistan’s President praises the role of Global coalition in supporting Iraq and the Region against terrorism

Date: 2021-04-21 20:51:27
Kurdistan’s President praises the role of Global coalition in supporting Iraq and the Region against terrorism

Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-01 06:24:05
Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

President Barzani to Kurdistan's parties: preserve the constitutional rights of Kurdistan is our goal

Date: 2021-09-10 16:37:38
President Barzani to Kurdistan's parties: preserve the constitutional rights of Kurdistan is our goal

A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Date: 2020-08-16 14:53:25
A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Date: 2020-10-23 10:34:58
Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"

Date: 2021-02-23 18:58:39
"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"