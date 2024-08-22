President Barzani and US Coalition Commander: Cooperation needed to defeat ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with a delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, to discuss regional security issues.

The KRI Presidency said in a statement, "Both leaders concurred that ISIS remains a significant and ongoing threat, continuing to jeopardize stability and security in Iraq and Syria with its persistent attacks."

According to the statement, the leaders highlighted "the critical need for the International Coalition's sustained operations" and emphasized "the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi Army, Peshmerga forces, and the Coalition to counteract terrorism and ensure the definitive defeat of ISIS.

The discussion also covered recent advancements in unifying the Peshmerga forces and implementing reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

In this context, President Barzani reaffirmed "the KRI's commitment to the successful consolidation and reform of the Peshmerga forces," praising "the International Coalition's support for these efforts."

The meeting, attended by the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga, and the US Consul General in the Region, also reviewed the latest developments and potential repercussions of the complex Middle Eastern situation.

Both parties stressed "the need to maintain regional stability and avoid further escalation and complications."