President Barzani, US Senator vow continued anti-ISIS fight

President Barzani, US Senator vow continued anti-ISIS fight
2025-08-24T13:04:53+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with US Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, in Erbil to discuss counterterrorism cooperation.

According to the Region’s Presidency, talks centered on the persistent threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, regional dynamics, and strengthening cooperation among Washington, Baghdad, and Erbil. Both sides agreed that ISIS remains a “serious threat,” emphasizing the need for continued coordination to preserve regional stability.

Barzani expressed appreciation for the US for its “continued support” in counterterrorism efforts across Iraq and Kurdistan.

For her part, Senator Ernst reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Iraq’s security, highlighting the importance of political unity and coexistence within the Region.

President Barzani, US Senator vow continued anti-ISIS fight

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon