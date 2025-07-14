Iraqi Kurdistan and US affirm: ISIS active threat

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Monday, with Major General Kevin Leahy, commander of Global Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, to review Iraq’s political landscape.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting—held in Erbil and joined by the Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, the Peshmerga Chief of Staff, the US Consul General, and Coalition representatives—centered on ongoing security developments and the progress of Peshmerga reforms.

Both sides agreed that ISIS remains an active threat in Iraq and Syria, stressing the need for continued coordination among the Iraqi Army, Peshmerga, and Coalition forces to block future attacks.

Barzani expressed gratitude for the Coalition’s support and praised General Leahy’s role in driving forward the Peshmerga restructuring process, wishing him success in his ongoing mission.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Syria, including the status of Kurdish communities and broader regional security implications for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.