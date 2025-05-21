Kurdistan Region, US reaffirm joint fight against ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, to discuss counterterrorism cooperation.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting, held in Erbil and attended by the US Consul General, focused on the evolving security dynamics in Iraq and Syria, as well as the continued threat posed by ISIS to regional stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of sustained coordination between the Kurdistan Region, the US-led Global Coalition forces, and the Iraqi government to counter terrorism and boost the capacity of security forces.

The US and Kurdistan Region have shared a close partnership for over 30 years, focused on security and counterterrorism. Kurdish Peshmerga forces, with the coalition's assistance, have played a pivotal role in reclaiming territory and dismantling ISIS networks. Their cooperation has also supported institutional reforms to professionalize the Peshmerga and improve integration within Iraq’s defense system.