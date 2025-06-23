President Barzani with French Consul: Only dialogue can halt Mideast conflict

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Monday, with French Consul General in Erbil, Yann Braem, to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both sides warned that continued hostilities threaten to escalate beyond the region, undermining broader security. They urged stronger diplomatic efforts to halt the cycle of violence, emphasizing that political dialogue remains the only path forward.

سه‌رۆكى هه‌رێمى كوردستان و كونسوڵى گشتيى فه‌ره‌نسا، پێشهاته‌كانى ناوچه‌كه‌ تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/77fDNWvhrK pic.twitter.com/xYgWx8nX4F — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 23, 2025

Braem conveyed President Emmanuel Macron’s latest diplomatic initiatives, including efforts by the European Troika to mediate between conflicting parties.

The meeting also addressed France’s relationship with Iraq and the Region, ongoing developments between Erbil and Baghdad, and wider bilateral cooperation.