In Geneva: Iran's nuclear talks reopen with European countries

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran and the European troika—France, the UK, and Germany—began renewed diplomatic efforts in Geneva for the first time since the war with Israel began.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a “comprehensive proposal” would be presented to Tehran and called for an immediate return to substantive diplomacy, urging Israel to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure.

The meeting began shortly after Iranian forces launched a missile barrage targeting Israeli cities, with a reported 30 heavy missiles fired from Iranian territory, targeting Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba, in the conflict's eighth day.

Earlier, addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel’s actions as violations of international law, asserting that Iran’s nuclear sites—under IAEA oversight—had been unlawfully targeted, vowing that Tehran would defend its sovereignty.