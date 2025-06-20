Iran’s FM: US talks off table while Israeli aggression continues

Shafaq News/ Iran will not enter negotiations while Israeli airstrikes persist, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Friday.

Speaking to state television, Araghchi revealed that the United States had sent “serious messages” attempting to restart talks, but Tehran immediately rejected them. “We are exercising legitimate self-defense. As long as Washington backs Israeli crimes, dialogue is not an option.”

He added that Iran remains open to limited talks with European countries, restricted to the nuclear issue and regional security, noting, “Our discussions in Geneva are narrowly focused. The missile program is off the table—it is a cornerstone of our national defense.”

Tensions have spiked since last Friday, when Israel and Iran began trading missiles and drones. Despite growing international pressure, the conflict shows no sign of easing.

The renewed hostilities also derailed a planned sixth round of indirect US-Iran nuclear negotiations, which were set for June 15 in Oman. Iran withdrew hours after Israeli jets bombed several military and nuclear sites. At the time, Araghchi called any diplomacy with Washington “unjustifiable,” citing its direct support for Israeli attacks.