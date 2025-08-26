Iran–E3 nuclear talks in Geneva end

Shafaq News – Geneva

On Tuesday, Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy after nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Britain, and Germany — together known as the E3.

The session was the second round of deputy minister–level discussions in recent months and included the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief.

In a post X, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran was seeking a “mutually beneficial solution” and urged the E3 and the UN Security Council to “give diplomacy the time and space it needs.”

دکتر تخت روانچی و اینجانب جلسه دیگری با مدیران سیاسی سه کشور اروپایی در ژنو برگزار کردیم. هر دو طرف دیدگاه‌های خود را در مورد قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ تشریح کردند.ایران همچنان به دیپلماسی و یک راه‌حل دیپلماتیک سودمند برای هر دو طرف متعهد است.زمان آن است که سه کشور اروپایی و شورای امنیت… — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) August 26, 2025

Talks came amid heightened tension over the Snapback mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. The E3 have warned they could move to trigger the process by October 18 unless Iran resumes international inspections and accounts for its enriched uranium stockpiles.

Tehran has rejected the option as "unlawful", arguing the E3 lack the legal and moral authority to invoke it. Officials have also signaled closer ties with Russia and China if Western pressure escalates.

Earlier this year, negotiations with the United States collapsed following a 12-day Iran–Israel war and subsequent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, leaving the European track as the only active forum for engagement.