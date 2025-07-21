Iran to resume nuclear talks with European powers in Istanbul

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran will resume nuclear negotiations with Britain, France, and Germany on July 25 in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The talks will be the first high-level engagement since Israel’s 12-day military offensive in June, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and disrupted earlier US-mediated discussions.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would enter the talks “stronger and more resolute,” underscoring Iran’s intent to assert its nuclear rights in the aftermath of the conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, European officials warned that failure to reengage could trigger the “snapback” mechanism, part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which allows any party to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged nuclear violations—potentially reinstating pre-2015 sanctions.