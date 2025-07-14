Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Snapback mechanism invalid

Shafaq News – Tehran

Activating the snapback mechanism would draw a strong response from Tehran, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.

The mechanism, part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows any party to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged nuclear violations—potentially reinstating pre-2015 sanctions.

During his weekly briefing, Baqaei dismissed the clause as “legally, ethically, and politically invalid,” arguing that renewed calls to invoke it reflect desperation, not diplomacy. “With recent developments in the past few weeks, resorting to such an unfounded mechanism is more meaningless than ever.”

Baqaei also claimed Iran remains committed to the deal, justifying its reduced compliance as a legal response to violations by the US and European signatories—rights he insisted are protected under the JCPOA. He also accused European governments of double standards for threatening snapback while ignoring their own obligations.

Tensions have escalated with Germany, which on July 2 condemned Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warning it undermines non-proliferation efforts. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the criticism as “fabricated,” maintaining that Tehran still abides by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.