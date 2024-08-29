Germany cracks down on extremism, orders expulsion of Khamenei's representative

Shafaq News/ Germany has taken action against extremist activities by issuing an expulsion order for Mohammad Hadi Mofatteh, the president of the recently banned Islamic Center in Hamburg.

Mofatteh is required to leave the country by September 11, or face deportation.

This move follows revelations by local intelligence agencies in Hamburg, which identified Mofatteh as an official representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Hamburg Interior Ministry confirmed that Mofatteh led the Islamic Center since the summer of 2018.

In conjunction with Mofatteh's expulsion, German authorities have shut down the Islamic Center’s social media accounts and website. The center, along with its affiliated organizations, was banned in July for allegedly pursuing extremist goals. Authorities executed searches at 53 properties linked to the organization across eight German states following a court order.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that the materials seized during the investigation substantiated serious concerns about the center's activities. She emphasized that the center promotes "an extremist Islamic ideology" and supports Hezbollah, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the United States and several other countries.

The Interior Ministry alleged that the center acts as a direct agent of Khamenei, aiming to incite an Islamic revolution in Germany. The ministry clarified that the ban does not target the peaceful practice of the Shiite faith.

As a result of the ban, the Interior Ministry has also closed four Shiite mosques in Germany and initiated the confiscation of the center’s assets.

In response to the center's closure, Iran has summoned the German ambassador in Tehran, reflecting heightened diplomatic tensions. This development comes amid ongoing cross-border conflict involving Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian group engaged in intense combat with Israel since October 8.