Iran summons German ambassador over banning of Islamic center

Shafaq News/ Iran's foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday to protest Berlin's decision to ban the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) association, state news agency IRNA reported.

Earlier today, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community announced the ban of the IZH and its national affiliates on Wednesday, calling its mission "anti-constitutional".

"Today, we banned [IZH], which promotes an Islamist-extremist, totalitarian ideology in Germany," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

"This Islamist ideology is opposed to human dignity, women’s rights, an independent judiciary, and our democratic government."

She claimed the group and its "sub-organizations" support Hezbollah and "spread aggressive antisemitism". Germany outlawed the armed Lebanese group in 2020, designating it as a "terrorist" organization.