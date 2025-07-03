Iran denounces Germany over nuclear remarks: committed to NPT

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the German Foreign Office's accusations that Tehran has abandoned international oversight of its nuclear program and accused Berlin of supporting unlawful attacks against Iranian facilities.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Aragchi, labeled the German remarks as “fake news,” asserting that Iran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Tehran clarified that, following recent legislation passed by the Iranian Parliament in response to strikes on its nuclear sites by Israel and the United States, all cooperation with the IAEA will now be managed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council for “obvious safety and security reasons.”

The ministry condemned Germany for what it called “explicit support” for Israel’s and the US’s “unlawful attacks” on Iranian nuclear facilities—attacks Iran claims violate international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter. It also criticized Germany for demanding “zero enrichment” in Iran, viewing it as a breach of Berlin’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

“Iranians were already put off by Germany’s Nazi-style backing of genocide in Gaza and its past support for Saddam’s chemical warfare against Iran,” the statement read, adding that Germany’s support for strikes on Iranian soil has “obliterated” the idea that Berlin holds any goodwill toward the Iranian people.

The German Foreign Office had earlier warned that Iran’s decision to suspend IAEA cooperation “sends a devastating message” and undermines prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear standoff.