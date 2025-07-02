US, Germany condemn Iran’s suspension of cooperation with IAEA

Shafaq News – Tehran

The United States and Germany on Wednesday sharply criticized Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warning that the move threatens non-proliferation efforts.

The US State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, called the measure “unacceptable,” urging Tehran to fully comply with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It demanded unrestricted access to recently declared uranium enrichment sites and called on Iran to provide information related to longstanding questions about undeclared nuclear materials.

“Iran has a window of opportunity to reverse course and choose a path of peace and prosperity.”

Watch the Department Press Briefing with @StateDeptSpox Tammy Bruce, from the Press Briefing Room of the State Department. https://t.co/hpjA8YwCFE — Department of State (@StateDept) July 2, 2025

Germany described the move as a “catastrophic signal” and emphasized the need for continued cooperation with the IAEA as a basis for diplomatic progress.

“For a diplomatic solution, it is essential for Iran to work with the IAEA,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Martin Giese told reporters, as reported by AFP.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric also described the decision as “concerning” during a press briefing. He reiterated Secretary-General António Guterres’ call for Iran to maintain full cooperation with the IAEA.

The criticism followed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s decision to sign into law a parliamentary bill requiring that all future IAEA inspections receive approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The law was introduced after the IAEA’s board of governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of failing to meet its NPT obligations.

Tensions have intensified since Israel launched a military campaign on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran has accused the IAEA of enabling the operation through its reporting, which it claims gave justification for the strikes that lasted 12 days and resulted in the deaths of several commanders and nuclear scientists.

The IAEA confirmed it is awaiting official communication from Iran regarding the new restrictions, underscoring the importance of continued monitoring and access to ensure Iran’s compliance with international commitments.