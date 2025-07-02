Iran formally suspends IAEA cooperation

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially notified the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be suspended, local media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Mehr news agency conveyed that Pezeshkian sent an official letter to the Atomic Energy Organization, the Foreign Ministry, and the Supreme National Security Council, invoking a recently enacted law that mandates the Iranian government to halt collaboration with the IAEA.

The legislation, grounded in Articles 123 and 85 of the Iranian Constitution, gained approval from the Guardian Council following its passage during a public session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly last week.

This development follows rising tensions between Iranian authorities and IAEA Director Rafael Grossi. Iran’s Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that Grossi must explain how Iran can maintain cooperation while its nuclear facilities suffer attacks, stressing that “The agency cannot expect Iran, as a Non-Proliferation Treaty signatory, to participate while it ignores or even justifies strikes on our sites.”

Moreover, Iran’s judiciary announced intentions to pursue legal action against Grossi over accusations of issuing “misleading and falsified” reports that allegedly facilitated US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

According to Iranian media, the Deputy Head of Judicial Affairs asserted that Grossi “must be held accountable for his deception,” highlighting that Iran’s International Legal Department is compiling evidence of these “crimes” and preparing to submit legal claims before international bodies, seeking compensation for material and moral damages resulting from the attacks.

These moves come amid a series of US airstrikes targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later confirmed that the attacks inflicted ‘’significant damage on the sites.’’

Speaking with CBS News, Araghchi further emphasized that Iran's uranium enrichment program will remain ‘’peaceful without question,’ noting that despite years of sanctions, assassinations, and sabotage attempts, Iran has continued its enrichment activities within the peaceful limits.

Describing the nuclear program as a source of national pride, Araghchi cautioned that, "After a 12-day war, no one can abandon this industry, and we will certainly work to protect it."