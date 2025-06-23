Israeli strikes hit Iran: Fordow facility among targets

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a series of intensified airstrikes on Monday targeting multiple sites across Iran, including the highly sensitive Fordow nuclear facility, in what Israeli officials described as an “unprecedented assault.”

In Qom, Iran’s Crisis Management Directorate confirmed that the Fordow uranium enrichment facility had been struck. One of the country’s most fortified nuclear sites, Fordow was hit on Sunday in a coordinated Israeli-American attack that also targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

In Tehran, a building tied to Iran’s state broadcasting authority was also struck, with Iranian media reporting that the attack took Khabar news channel off air. Simultaneously, explosions were reported in Karaj city, west of the capital, though the extent of the damage remains unconfirmed.

Israeli missiles also hit near the Salam building, affiliated with the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in western Tehran. Field sources cited by Mehr News indicated that the strike caused material damage to nearby civilian structures without resulting in casualties. The Red Crescent has not issued an official statement.

Iranian state media reported further strikes on Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran and the gate of Evin Prison. Israel’s Army Radio confirmed the attack on the prison, where political prisoners and opposition figures are reportedly held.

#عاجل ❌ قبل قليل أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه دقيق من هيئة الاستخبارات على مقرات قيادة ومصالح تابعة لقوات الأمن الداخلي والحرس الثوري الإيراني في طهران. ⭕️هذه القوات تتشكل من أفواج ومقرات قيادة مختلفة وتتولى المسؤولية نيابة عن القوات العسكرية التابعة للنظام الإيراني… pic.twitter.com/D6qLSxXFrv — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 23, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the strikes as “an unprecedented assault on regime targets and repressive institutions in central Tehran.” He warned of severe consequences for Iran’s leadership and pledged that the air campaign would continue with full force.

בהתאם להנחיית ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ושלי צה"ל תוקף כעת בעוצמה חסרת תקדים מטרות משטר וגופי דיכוי שלטוניים בלב טהרן וביניהם - מטה הבסיג’, בית הכלא אווין לאסירים פוליטיים ומתנגדי משטר, השעון "להשמדת ישראל" בכיכר פלסטין, מפקדות ביטחון פנים של משמרות המהפכה, מפקדת האידיאולוגיה… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 23, 2025

The strikes come amid a broader escalation following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion and Iran’s retaliatory campaign, True Promise 3, which has included over 20 waves of drone and missile attacks.