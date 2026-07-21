Baghdad security raid nets three suspects, 25 drone frames

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested three suspects and seized 25 drone frames from a manufacturing workshop in Baghdad, the agency said on Tuesday.

Officers also confiscated carbon-fiber panels, manufactured parts, assembly equipment, and other production materials. The INSS stated that the operation halted production before completion and that investigators were examining possible links to “plans threatening national security.”

The agency did not identify the suspects or disclose the workshop’s location, and provided no details on the drones’ intended use, capabilities, or intended recipients.

On June 24, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council directed courts to apply the Anti-Terrorism Law to the illegal manufacture, possession, or use of drones linked to criminal activity or threats to public security, following a wave of drone attacks and crashes across Iraq after the US and Israel began their war on Iran on February 28.

Shafaq News documented incidents in at least 14 of Iraq’s 19 provinces, affecting military facilities, airports, diplomatic compounds, energy sites, armed-group positions, and civilian areas. On July 1, Iraqi forces intercepted an unidentified drone over Baghdad’s Green Zone, according to Security Media Cell chief Lieutenant General Saad Maan, with falling shrapnel damaging property in eastern Baghdad, though no casualties were reported.