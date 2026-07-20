Dollar dips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,800 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Sunday's 152,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,250 dinars and bought it at 150,250 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 151,550 dinars and buying prices at 151,300 dinars.